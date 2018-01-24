Young Kate (Hannah Zeile) has a tiff with her dad over him taping her singing. “I don’t see myself the way you see me. And no one else sees me like that either. So you saying stuff like that, it hurts.” she tells him. But, after watching the video back, she has a change of heart and tells him to never stop trying to make her see herself the way he sees her. It’s super cute, but you can tell the fight was harsh on Jack. That positivity with his daughter is something he prides himself on!