Rebecca goes to Miguel’s, where Kate and Randall are. She breaks the news to Miguel in the front yard. Miguel seems about to lose it, but Rebecca forces herself to remain composed. “I have to talk to my kids. I’m going to ruin the rest of their lives, but I have to be strong for them. And if you can’t be strong for them, then you have to take a walk around the block until you can.” Wow, Rebecca. SHE IS A PARAGON OF FORTITUDE. That is all.