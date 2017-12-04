Jack's time is almost up on This Is Us, and now, we know what the last piece of the puzzle will be before Milo Ventimiglia's character says goodbye.
In The Hollywood Reporter's new interview with executive producers and co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, Aptaker has revealed what fans will see before the details of Jack's death are finally revealed.
The flashback-heavy show has spent much of season 2 focusing on a few weeks within the Big Three's senior year of high school. One of the major things that happened was Kevin (Justin Hartley) getting injured playing football, squashing his chances at a sports scholarship. In the flashback to the time of Jack's death in the season 2 premiere episode "A Father's Advice," we see Kevin's leg in a cast, suggesting that it wasn't too much longer after Kevin's accident that Jack died.
According to Aptaker, Kevin's cast is just one of the markers that we're inching closer to Jack's death. However, there is one piece of the puzzle that Aptaker told The Hollywood Reporter will be a big sign that we're nearing his final moment:
"The last element that needs to fall into place before we can reach that day is Randall meeting the girlfriend that we see in [the season 2 premiere]," the producer told THR. "If you're keeping track, we're definitely quickly approaching the time of his death."
This Is Us is currently on hiatus, and will return in 2018. One fan on Reddit suggested that the series might wait until the 20th anniversary of the Pearson dad's death to reveal how it happened. Redditor MaineSoxGuy93 writes:
"The Big 3 were born in 1980. They are now 37. Jack died in their senior year of high school. So that means Jack died somewhere between 1997-98. That means the twentieth anniversary of his death is coming up. We will find out how he died on the 20th anniversary of his death."
Whenever, and however, Jack's death happens, we'll be crying.
