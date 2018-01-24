While we're still not at the official reveal of Jack's demise, viewers have already gotten a load of clues as to how he died, and what events lead to the Pearson family’s traumatic loss. To help you figure out the series’ biggest question, we’ve gathered all of those details into a handy guide. Keep reading to find out all the secrets you may have missed. Since this is This Is Us we’re talking about, it’s probably a good idea to keep the tissues close.