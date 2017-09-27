At long last, This Is Us is finally opening up about the show’s greatest mystery: how Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) died. Since the NBC mega-hit has played with our emotions since the season 1 premiere, it’s easy to question whether this is another elaborate manipulation. Maybe the gutting ending of season 2 debut "A Father's Advice" isn’t even about Jack’s demise? Well, everyone who’s become a "paranoiac" since becoming a This Is Us fan, rest assured, we’re really and truly getting details on Jack’s death at long last.
"In the first episode of the second season, it will be, for lack of a better example, a Breaking Bad set of imagery that shows you the day-slash-night that he died," creator Dan Fogelman recently admitted to Entertainment Weekly of the way he originally envisioned the show. And, now he’s confirmed he’s stuck to that plan.
Although we’re only at the very start of season 2, viewers have already gotten a load of clues as to how Jack died, and what events lead to the Pearson family’s traumatic loss. To help you figure out the series’ biggest question, we’ve gathered all of those details into a handy guide. Keep reading to find out all the secrets you may have missed. Since this is This Is Us we’re talking about, it’s probably a good idea to keep the tissues close.
