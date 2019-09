We chatted with the star ahead of the show returning back to NBC. Milo is extremely thoughtful about his character; at one point he says he respects Jack, because he always wants to do the right thing. Jack may not be the crying type, but he feels things just as intensely as the rest of the characters on the show. Ventimiglia talks about how that is by design — Jack is meant to be a calming, unflappable presence for the Pearson family. He didn't cry when the doctor revealed that they'd lost a triplet, he sprang into action by caring for Rebecca and adopting Randall.