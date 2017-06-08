This Is Us isn't exactly a murder mystery, but that isn't stopping fans from speculating about the nature of Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death. While the series isn't giving away everything about the Pearson patriarch's demise, we will get a major clue about Jack's death during the NBC drama's season 2 premiere.
The news comes straight from creator Dan Fogelman's mouth. At a For Your Consideration panel in Hollywood, Fogelman admitted that we would get a juicy tidbit about how Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) once-estranged husband died right when the show returns for its sophomore season.
"The first episode of the season holds not all the answers but a huge piece of the puzzle," Fogelman revealed during the panel. However, as for when fans could expect the whole picture about what happened to Jack, Fogelman stated we would learn all the details "over the course of the season."
That's not to say that we can bid farewell to the Pearson clan after getting our most sought-after answer. The TV writer also hinted that we would get a slew of "new questions" to follow us through the latter seasons. We already know that This Is Us was renewed for season 2 and season 3, which means there are a lot more secrets in this family's past that we have only yet to uncover.
Despite this, people are still desperately trying to figure out how Jack died before the season 2 premiere. Fan theories include that Jack died in 9/11, that he drank himself to death after falling off the wagon, and even that his best friend Miguel (Jon Huertas) murdered him in cold blood so that Miguel could be with Rebecca. (Umm... not very likely.)
Alas, it doesn't seem like any of these fan theories are too accurate. According to Us Weekly's interview with Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin on the series, fans haven't gotten close to the answer:
"You'll never guess it," Hartley told the magazine. "It's unexpected and it's extremely heartbreaking and sad and deep and moving and, ugh, it's painful. It's painful. It'll stay with you."
Guess we'll have to wait until the season 2 premiere for that big clue to announce itself... which should only lead to more theorizing.
