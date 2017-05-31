The latest shakeup on This Is Us has nothing to do with a breakup, death, or twist reveal. Instead of what we're watching when we tune into the NBC family drama, the latest happenings with This Is Us is all about when we'll watch it. According to TVGuide, This Is Us has a brand-new timeslot, so set your DVR accordingly.
Actually, the timeslot for the show that made everyone obsessed with how Milo Ventimiglia's Jack died won't be moving at all, even though previous reports said the tearjerker would be heading to Thursdays. At the time, NBC was attempting to revive its "Must-See TV Block," which included the reboot of Will & Grace. The Mandy Moore-starring drama was clearly a fan favorite, so it makes sense that NBC would place it alongside other shows that they hoped would also bring in eyeballs. Alas, they are now pulling the plug on that plan, meaning that This Is Us will now stay at 9 p.m. on Tuesdays.
The news of the move to Thursdays was a pretty big deal when it was announced.
"If there is one show we could move it would be this one," said NBC entertainment chair Bob Greenblatt in a statement to Variety. "There is a case for keeping the show where it was. It’s a little risky, but there’s a bigger case for redoing Thursday nights."
Now that "risk" has been rethought. TVGuide theorizes that This Is Us was switched back to its regular slot so that it won't be interrupted by Thursday Night Football, which will begin November 9. (And we already know that Kate will be watching that.)
Of course, no matter what time and day This Is Us airs, it is bound to bring us to tears. When we last left the Pearson clan, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) decided he wanted to adopt a baby, Kevin (Justin Hartley) had just been offered a major movie role, and Kate (Chrissy Metz) had to make a huge decision about having weight loss surgery. If the Pearson family consistently brings the feels, than it only makes sense for This Is Us to be consistent in its timeslot.
