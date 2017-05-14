NBC has announced some big news for This Is Us' second season: the show, which has been airing on Tuesdays, will be moved to Thursdays this fall. The network is attempting to revive their "Must See TV" night, and This Is Us, along with the reboot of Will and Grace, will anchor the evening.
"If there is one show we could move it would be this one," NBC entertainment chair Bob Greenblatt, Variety reports. "There is a case for keeping the show where it was. It’s a little risky, but there’s a bigger case for redoing Thursday nights."
The scheduling swap wasn't the biggest news the network had about the show. Show creator Dan Fogelman shared the real "big stuff" on Twitter.
Advertisement
Big #ThisIsUs news - moving to Thursday's at 9 this year and we are getting the post Super Bowl slot.— Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) May 14, 2017
Big stuff ahead.
A special episode of the show will air after the Super Bowl, which is one of the biggest slots a TV show can get. "We thought it was great for the number one sports franchise to be followed by the number one scripted franchise," Greenblatt told Variety.
In addition, the show will air a Christmas special for the holiday season. That's right, you should plan to put Kleenex in everyone's stockings because the whole family will be crying while watching it together.
This Is Us came out of the gate with a bang, and managed to usurp The Big Bang Theory as broadcast television's number one show. TBBT has been a ratings powerhouse for years, and the fact that This Is Us knocked them out of the top spot is huge, and explains why NBC is putting so much stock in the show for season 2.
BOOM! Last week, #ThisIsUs (4.2) beat #TBBT (3.9) for the first time ever in rounded L+3 A18-49 averages to rank as b'cast TV's No. 1 show— Joe Adalian (@TVMoJoe) February 21, 2017
"We think This Is Us is a show that’s peerless at the moment in broadcast television and we decided to move it to Thursday night and not just throw it there and hope for the best, but strategically surround it with shows that are very strong and our hope is to create the return of Must See TV,” Greenblatt said in a telephone press conference, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The cast has yet to react to the news, but Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson, shared a flashback Friday photo on Instagram this week.
This was from nearly one year ago, when @nbcthisisus was picked up to series and I walked the red carpet with these guys for the first time (where we collectively scratched our heads trying to explain the concept of our show without revealing anything). I can't even begin to comprehend how much life has changed over the course of these past 12 months but I sure am super grateful. Can't wait to celebrate 2 more seasons with the entire cast next week. #bestjobever #thisisus
"I can't even begin to comprehend how much life has changed over the course of these past 12 months but I sure am super grateful. Can't wait to celebrate 2 more seasons with the entire cast next week," she wrote.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement