This was from nearly one year ago, when @nbcthisisus was picked up to series and I walked the red carpet with these guys for the first time (where we collectively scratched our heads trying to explain the concept of our show without revealing anything). I can't even begin to comprehend how much life has changed over the course of these past 12 months but I sure am super grateful. Can't wait to celebrate 2 more seasons with the entire cast next week. #bestjobever #thisisus

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on May 12, 2017 at 7:51am PDT