Given how emotion-driven the penultimate episode was, we had high expectations for the finale, which turned out to be quite a disappointment . Last week, we saw Randall's children plan a heart-wrenching memorial service for William that involved wearing fedoras and going on William's daily walk. We learned how many lives William touched, and that he had a special relationship with Beth. The show even tied the event to Jack, with Kate telling Toby her father's death was "her fault." That's a lot to take in — which makes last night's watered-down mess even more disappointing.