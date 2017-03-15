There always seemed to be thinkpieces going around that said we'd "finally" seen that Jack wasn't the perfect family man we'd thought he was. But the thing is: Jack was never perfect. We were privy to his issues with alcoholism pretty early on, and he didn't always make perfect parenting choices. (Who does?) Jack can be pretty controlling. And while Rebecca made some poor decisions about Randall and Kate, she was also doing her best to keep her family together through a marriage that had its ups and downs.