Last week, it seemed as if This is Us was finally going to give us the story line that builds the most momentum in the show, that it was going to finally reveal how Jack Pearson died. In the last episode, we saw Jack get into a car very drunk, still carrying a beer, and head out on a two-hour drive to the venue where Rebecca (Mandy Moore) was playing her first show with her band. We heard Kate (Chrissy Metz) admit to her fiancé that her father’s death was “her fault,” and if you’re anything like me, it seemed pretty obvious that Jack had died in a drunk driving accident and that this week’s season finale would deal with the fallout from that.