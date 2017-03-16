It's great to know that we'll see more dimension from Kate, and I can't wait to see her doing something that will make her happy. The singing storylines could also give us more insight into Kate's relationship with Rebecca. We know it's strained, thanks to Rebecca's constant nagging about Kate's weight over the years. But Kate has the same dream as her mom did — will she be able to take a singing career further than Rebecca could? Did they bond over a love of singing when Kate was younger? There are a lot of possibilities for the next season to explore.