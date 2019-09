As much as This Is Us is praised, there's one criticism of the show that's fairly common. In its first season, we didn't see Kate (Chrissy Metz) get many storylines that didn't deal with her weight . And when she did get to deal with other topics, they tended to involve her relationships with other people. Kate sees herself as responsible for her dad's death; many of the flashbacks we've seen depict her relationship with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). That's all well and good — but what we haven't seen much of is who Kate is to herself. (To be fair, Kevin (Justin Hartley) hasn't fared much better, in terms of character dimension.)