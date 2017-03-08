It is possible to create a multi-dimensional fat female character on TV, though. While much has been written about Kate, Toby, and This Is Us on the whole, FX's Baskets has quietly flown under the radar and given us a realistic portrayal of a plus-size woman. In the show's second season, Louie Anderson's Christine resolves to get healthier after learning she has diabetes. We've seen her self-conscious struggle to fit in at a pool-based exercise class; we've seen her debate whether or not to eat a complimentary chocolate at a hotel. But we've also seen her fall for a new man (who she didn't meet during a weight-related activity), travel to new cities, and develop new hobbies. This Is Us could take a page from Baskets' playbook here.