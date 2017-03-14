When This Is Us debuted on NBC last fall, the buzz was inescapable. Mandy! Milo! Sterling K. Brown! So, I watched the pilot. Aside from a gratuitous (but totally welcome) opening shot of Ventimiglia’s bare bottom, everything about it turned me off. Here was another high-concept yet totally basic big-network drama destined to bomb — hard. I wrote it off and moved on, to Westworld and Insecure and other stellar new shows from prestige networks. Then suddenly, it was everywhere. Fans were devouring reaction pieces and relishing teasers, coworkers wanted to talk about last night’s episode — no spoilers! Wait, what? “This show is not something,” had been my refrain. When I realized I was in the minority, I sat quietly while my friends and colleagues gushed, not wanting to be a killjoy. I had only seen one episode, after all, and pilots are notoriously tricky to pull off.