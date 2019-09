There are a lot of couples to root for on This Is Us. Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) are the couple, of course, but let's not forget Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) who have never shared a scene that didn't display serious #marriagegoals. Then there's Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) who have... well, a more complicated relationship. On one hand, Toby has plenty going for him in the "good boyfriend" column, from the grand gesture at Christmas to showing her the "celebrity treatment" on a date. On the other, Toby rarely listens to Kate when she says she needs things like space or time to figure out her own stuff. Yet whether you're a Koby shipper or secretly hoping that Kate calls off her sometime-in-the-future wedding, there's one thing that all fans should be on the same page about. Toby and Kate are terrible at their jobs.