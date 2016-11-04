We get it. This Is Us is the reason so many people come into the office on Wednesday morning with red eyes and puffy faces.
When fans aren't weeping over some plot twist, they're gushing over the budding romance between Chrissy Metz's Kate and Chris Sullivan's Toby. It's still early yet, but this couple — a very rare representation of two plus-size lovebirds — is growing stronger every day.
“I think what people are connecting with is there are two things that I think everyone can relate to, and that is everyone has a sense of shame about something, and everybody is attempting to overcome that shame by connecting with the people that they love,” Sullivan told People this week of the on-screen couple's appeal. “And it’s hard to face sometimes, the things that we feel ashamed of, or shame about. But the true path to a loving connection is battling those things and bringing them out into the open.”
Sullivan added that he considers Toby and Kate to be "a romance for the ages." The show's fans would be just fine with that. Y'all know it's just a TV show though, right?
#ThisIsUs makes me tear up from cuteness/happiness every week mostly because of Toby and Kate's relationship— Marisa Pescatore (@marisapescatore) October 26, 2016
Toby + Kate = relationship goals #ThisIsUs #RelationshipGoals— Sara Switzer (@itldivina) November 3, 2016
i just thought about the fact that jack won't walk kate down the aisle at her (inevitable) wedding to toby and im crying again #ThisIsUs— Jennifer Mitchell (@jennmitchell16) October 26, 2016
Toby & Kate from the show "This Is Us" is everything I want in a relationship ☹️️❤️— Maddi✨ (@MadelynGom84) October 25, 2016
@ChrissyMetz @NBCThisisUs Ahh! I'm so anxious. I love Kate and Toby's relationship so far.— Victoria (@vchhith) October 23, 2016
Of course, there's always one...
Kate has a beautiful voice and I can see her growing on me, but Toby.. freaking Toby.. why doesn't he ever close his mouth?! #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/648KRvwjPE— Andrea (@iathomas77) November 4, 2016
