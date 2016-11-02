Sterling K. Brown teased yet another This Is Us twist this week. In an interview with Us Weekly, the Emmy-winning actor said that fans shouldn't be so quick to declare themselves #TeamMiguel — he's actually not that bad.
A refresher on the show's most recent tear-inducing twist: some time between the 1970s and present day — spoiler! — Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) dies. What's more: Rebecca (Mandy Moore) ends up with Jack's best friend Miguel. Fans have pushed back against the understandably bizarre coupling, but Brown says it's not as bad as it seems.
"You know what? Miguel is cool," Brown told Us. "I think all Randall, Kate, and Kevin are cool with Miguel. It’s sort of interesting when your dad’s best friend now becomes your stepparent."
Brown said his character Randall — one of Moore's three kids on the show — isn't too bothered by Miguel's presence as their stepfather.
"I think some of us are more antagonistic towards Miguel than others, and Randall is not the most antagonistic," Brown explained. "I can say that much."
It's undisputed that Jack will always have our hearts, but we're fine with giving Miguel a shot.
