Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore's chemistry is so good on This Is Us that fans are convinced the two are dating in real life. Sorry, to burst your bubble, but Ventimiglia says they're not — and his reason totally makes sense.
In an interview with E!, Ventimiglia said it's best not to date your co-star. "Bad idea," he said, "don't shit where you eat."
You should take Ventimiglia's word for it, since he's likely speaking from experience. He previously dated both his Gilmore Girls co-star Alexis Bledel and his Heroes castmate Hayden Panettiere.
But that doesn't mean the actor doesn't love working with Moore. "Mandy is one of the kindest, most amazing performers and women I've met in my life," he said. "She is exactly as I'd heard. She is amazing."
What's also pretty amazing is Ventimiglia's love advice, which sounds pretty straightforward. "Be yourself," he said. "If you guys click — great. If you don't, it's okay. You're not supposed to be with one another."
Perhaps this is advice he should also be giving Rory Gilmore before all three of her ex-boyfriends show up back in her life.
