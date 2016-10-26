Story from TV Shows

Even Sarah Silverman Is Emotional About Last Night's This Is Us Twist (Spoilers)

Erin Donnelly
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers about last night's episode of This Is Us. Read at your own risk.

This is us watching TV. This is us getting some heartbreaking news about a beloved character. This is us ransacking the house for paper products to sop up the tears and snot. This is us planning to do it all over again next Tuesday night.

Fans of NBC's new drama are no doubt red-eyed and puffy-faced after yet another sad plot development. As we learned last night, patriarch Jack is dead, reduced to an urn full of ashes at his daughter Kate's home. There will be no crushing on old-man Milo Ventimiglia, who we bet still would have looked hunky with a silver mustache.

Twitter is predictably beside itself. Wow. People haven't been this upset since...Sunday night.
And here's Sarah Silverman to sum it all up.
