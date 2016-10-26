Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers about last night's episode of This Is Us. Read at your own risk.
This is us watching TV. This is us getting some heartbreaking news about a beloved character. This is us ransacking the house for paper products to sop up the tears and snot. This is us planning to do it all over again next Tuesday night.
Fans of NBC's new drama are no doubt red-eyed and puffy-faced after yet another sad plot development. As we learned last night, patriarch Jack is dead, reduced to an urn full of ashes at his daughter Kate's home. There will be no crushing on old-man Milo Ventimiglia, who we bet still would have looked hunky with a silver mustache.
Twitter is predictably beside itself. Wow. People haven't been this upset since...Sunday night.
Woke up an hour early to watch #ThisIsUs before work. Next: figure out how to stop crying before work...— Stacy Castle (@likethefortress) October 26, 2016
#ThisIsUs I knew better than to watch before work this mrng. #STILLCRYING You always pull on my heart strings. #bestshowontv #lovethisisus https://t.co/RSCjU886Vk— Jacqueline (@Dinijw01) October 26, 2016
I FREAKIN KNEW IT. NO. NO. NO. NO. I HATE THIS STUPID SHOW. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/h6iVuZpUqb— Jamie Lynn Vest (@_CallMeJamie) October 26, 2016
And here's Sarah Silverman to sum it all up.
DAMN YOU #ThisIsUs you goddamn get me every time— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 26, 2016
