It's Official: Sarah Paulson & Sterling K. Brown Are The Next Leo & Kate

The professional love affair with Sterling Brown and Sarah Paulson is why i am in this business #Emmys— Alison Franck (@AlisonFranck) September 19, 2016
I love how much Sarah Paulson and Sterling K. Brown seem to love each other IRL. Their chemistry on the show was amazing. #Emmys— Maya Sisodia (@m_sisodia) September 19, 2016
Find someone who looks at you the way Sarah Paulson looks at Sterling Brown #Emmys2016— Nora (@neonley) September 19, 2016
If you’re a Sterling K. Brown, you gotta find yourself a Sarah Paulson. And if you’re a Sarah Paulson, gotta find a Sterling K. Brown.— Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) September 19, 2016
Sterling K. Brown and Sarah Paulson's love for each other is so beautiful <3— Rowena (@rosha752) September 19, 2016
Can Sterling K. Brown and Sarah Paulson make their Emmys kiss now.— Hannah (@hgcouture) September 19, 2016
Sterling K. Brown is adorable! I could listen to him talk day - especially about his chemistry with Sarah Paulson. #Emmys #ERedCarpet— Katie Kawa (@nerdygirlnotes) September 18, 2016
sterling k brown and sarah paulson need to continually act together like leo and kate— Deaux (@dstfelix) September 19, 2016