It's Official: Sarah Paulson & Sterling K. Brown Are The Next Leo & Kate

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images.
If you watched The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, then you know that Sarah Paulson (playing Marcia Clark) and Sterling K. Brown (playing Christopher Darden) have incredible onscreen chemistry. If you watched the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, you now also know that Paulson and Brown's chemistry is just as amazing in real life.
Last night, they both won Emmys for their roles on The People v. O.J. — Paulson snagged Best Actress while Brown took home Best Supporting Actor. And they were not shy about expressing their adoration for one another in their touching acceptance speeches. "Sarah Catherine Paulson, I love you," Brown said onstage after accepting his award. "Where you lead, I just tried to support." Wow. Minutes later, Paulson returned the favor. "Sterling K. Brown, if I had more time, I would never stop extolling your virtues," she said. "Suffice it to say, I am holding this because of you."
But that's not all. Brown actually confessed his love for his co-star back in July: "I love Sarah Paulson," he told E!. "I absolutely adore her. My wife has given me full permission to love Sarah Paulson, and I look forward to doing that for the rest of my life."
Their love burned so bright last night that it set Twitter aflame with romantic sentiments 'shipping the two. "Find someone who looks at you the way Sarah Paulson looks at Sterling Brown," one person tweeted. "The professional love affair with Sterling Brown and Sarah Paulson is why i am in this business," mused another. Somebody else brilliantly suggested they continue acting together à la Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet after Titanic. Yes, please.
So you tell us: Coworkers or soulmates? Yes, we know that Brown's got the finest chick in the game rockin' his chain, while Paulson is very much in love with Holland Taylor. (They both shouted out their significant others in their speeches.) But if we could pretend Leo and Kate's love for each other was real, we can do the same with Sarah and Sterling. Congrats on your Emmys and your love, guys.
