I'll admit it. Even thought Kate Winslet is married to Ned Rocknroll and Leonardo DiCaprio seems to be dating an endless parade of legs, they are still the two celebrity friends that I hope will one day cast off the ruse and admit they've been in love all this time for reals.
It wouldn't exactly be coming out of left field. The pair is regularly spotted together at awards ceremonies, arm in arm. They are not quiet about their adoration for one another. And have you seen Revolutionary Road? Now that's some serious chemistry. (I would actually say it puts the Titanic carriage scene to shame. But to be fair, they were just getting started. Let she among us who had great sex on the very first try cast the first stone.)
And — as if the world needed more proof of their (allegedly platonic) smittenness — Mashable has pulled together a history of Kate and Leo's sweetest moments, onscreen and off. If anyone needs me, I'll be watching this on repeat and swooning through the afternoon.
