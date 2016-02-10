Kate Winslet isn't letting anything get between her and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Amid the heated climate of #OscarsSoWhite, Winslet is undeterred from attending the controversial awards show. She is committed to attend the Oscars for two important reasons.
The first: to show her support for her fellow female nominees.
The second: to show her unwavering support of dear, six-times-snubbed, Leo.
"To be honest with you, it has been such an extraordinary year for women, I'd feel like I was letting my side down if I didn't go," she told the BBC.
"And also I feel very strongly that it may possibly be Leo's year," she continued. "And he is my closest friend in the world, and I just couldn't imagine not being there to support him. And I think those are reasons enough, really, to show my face."
Jack + Rose 5ever.
