Kate Winslet Will Definitely Attend Oscars, Because Leonardo DiCaprio

Morgan Baila
Photo: Alexandra Wyman/WireImage.
Kate Winslet isn't letting anything get between her and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Amid the heated climate of #OscarsSoWhite, Winslet is undeterred from attending the controversial awards show. She is committed to attend the Oscars for two important reasons.

The first: to show her support for her fellow female nominees.

The second: to show her unwavering support of dear, six-times-snubbed, Leo.

"To be honest with you, it has been such an extraordinary year for women, I'd feel like I was letting my side down if I didn't go," she told the BBC.

"And also I feel very strongly that it may possibly be Leo's year," she continued. "And he is my closest friend in the world, and I just couldn't imagine not being there to support him. And I think those are reasons enough, really, to show my face."

Jack + Rose 5ever.
