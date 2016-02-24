The 2016 Oscar season is finally coming to a close, and it's a race between a bunch of finance nerds, some dedicated journalists, and Leo DiCaprio in fur.
It seems likely that either The Big Short, Spotlight, or The Revenant will win Best Picture on Sunday. But which one should you pick for your pool? Well, that's where things get tricky. Outside of Best Picture, however, these Oscars are relatively easy to predict. (Yes, Leo will win Best Actor.)
Of course, the lead-up to the big night — the telecast begins this Sunday at 7 p.m. on ABC — has been as much about who isn't nominated (people who aren't white) as who is. Revisiting the nominees, it's impossible not to remark upon how homogenous they are.
In any case, here's who we think will end up taking home a gold guy.
