Dear Academy,
#OscarsSoWhite? Again? In a year with CREED, STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON, and BEASTS OF NO NATION?
What more did you need?— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 14, 2016
You can tell a lot about a community and its values by whom they choose to honor—and whom they choose to overlook. #OscarsSoWhite— Jeff Chu (@jeffchu) January 14, 2016
20 nominees in the acting categories - ALL OF THEM ARE WHITE. #OscarsSoWhite— Ashley Reynolds (@Ashley_Reynolds) January 14, 2016
No love for Tangerine stars? Where's Will Smith? Why is the breakout star of 'Creed' a white dude? #Oscars still feel pretty....#Oscars2016— Janet Mock (@janetmock) January 14, 2016
Idris Elba and Abraham Attah, BEASTS OF NO NATION. @michaelb4jordan, CREED. @TeyonahParris, CHI-RAQ. Will Smith, CONCUSSION. Just a few.— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) January 14, 2016
It's unlikely that the Academy's failure will go unremarked upon at the ceremony, however. Chris Rock is hosting, after all.
A five minute opening by brilliant Chris Rock will not make up for over 80 years of erasure of marginalized communities. #OscarsSoWhite— April (@ReignOfApril) January 14, 2016
Welp, I guess at least Chris Rock will have a lot of material to work with. 😐— Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) January 14, 2016