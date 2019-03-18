Skip navigation!
Leonardo DiCaprio
Movies
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Found Its Manson
by
Kaitlin Reilly
More from Leonardo DiCaprio
Movies
Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Deserve Better Than This Cheesy
Once Upon A...
Morgan Baila
Mar 18, 2019
Pop Culture
Gisele Bundchen Ended Things With Leonardo DiCaprio Because She Was Done "Numbing"...
Kathryn Lindsay
Feb 1, 2019
Beauty
Here's Proof That Leonardo DiCaprio Does Not Age
Samantha Sasso
Nov 9, 2018
Pop Culture
Chris Martin Wrote An Ode To Leonardo DiCaprio’s Cargo Shorts — I...
I love this song about Leonardo DiCaprio and his cargo shorts almost as much as, well, Leonardo DiCaprio loves his cargo shorts! The song, written and
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
All The Straight White Men Who Turned Down
Brokeback Mountain...
The aughts were a different time, so much so that apparently many actors passed on the 2005 film and what ended up being two of the most iconic roles of
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt Just Instagrammed The First Look At...
After being criticized for seemingly hiring every single basic white man and woman in his new movie, Quentin Tarantino (via Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram)
by
Morgan Baila
Movies
Margot Robbie Joins Quentin Tarantino's Controversial Charle...
Update: Deadline confirms, via Sony, that Margot Robbie will star in Quentin Tarantino's controversial retelling of the Charles Manson murders. Robbie
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
Jack Is A Fuccboi Who Would Have Left Rose Stranded In New York City
It's been 20 years since Titanic sailed into theaters, and instructed our hearts to go on (and on). In that time, the romance between Rose Dewitt-Bukater
by
Anne Cohen
Beauty
Kate Hudson Found Her Doppelgänger In One Unlikely Star
Last night, Kate Hudson posted a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio to her Instagram. The photo, dating back to 1997, wasn't a shout-out to the Academy
by
Samantha Sasso
Movies
This Deleted Scene From
Titanic
Would Have Made The Movi...
Every night in our dreams, we see Jack and Rose huddled together on the door, which both of them could definitely have fit on top of, together in loving,
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Show Looks Like A Sinister
Desperate ...
Big Little Lies meets Desperate Housewives meets a little bit of James Bond sounds like a a surefire recipe for good TV, and Leonardo DiCaprio is on
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
Science Could Have Helped Jack Survive In
Titanic
There's always one scene in Titanic that always gets us right in the feels: it was when Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) dies at the end of the film. Who
by
Cameron Glover
Movies
Leo Is Going To Play A President
Hollywood's favorite playboy is about to get a presidential makeover. Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are teaming up once again to take viewers
by
Madison Medeiros
Entertainment News
Leonardo DiCaprio Fights Climate Change With $20 Million Grant
Leonardo DiCaprio has always been vocal about environmental issues, but he also puts his money where his mouth is. This evening the Oscar winner announced
by
Caitlin Flynn
Pop Culture
Update: The Doll Blake Lively Used To Send Photos Of To Leonardo ...
Update: Vulture is taking Gossip Girl fans behind the scenes of the show with creators Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz. And the two of them have
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Leonardo DiCaprio Actually May Play A Marvel Character, But It&#x...
He's appeared in pretty much every Marvel project to date — so why doesn't legendary comics writer Stan Lee have his own movie yet? Well, if Stan
by
Meghan De Maria
Movies
No Offense Leo, But Carey Mulligan Wasn't That Into
The ...
We've all worried that we weren't doing our best at work, but Carey Mulligan's questionable job performance just so happened to play in theaters across
by
Shannon Carlin
Movies
Could Leonardo DiCaprio Be Our Next Joker?
Warner Bros. announced that they are making a movie telling the origin story of Batman's most infamous nemesis, the Joker. With Martin Scorsese listed
by
Sarah Midkiff
Pop Culture
Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet Stayed At A French Villa Togethe...
If last month's Titanic cast reunion wasn't enough, now Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have gone on vacation together. Us Weekly reported Wednesday
by
Meghan De Maria
Movies
Kate Winslet's New Romantic Survival Movie Is Basically 2017...
It's been 20 years since the Titanic solidified its place as the ultimate romantic movie with which no other romantic movies could compete, but The
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
Leonardo DiCaprio Will Play Leonardo da Vinci In An Upcoming Biopic
The role Leonardo DiCaprio was born to play is finally here. No, really — according to Hollywood lore, Leo kicked for the first time in his pregnant
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, & Billy Zane Had A
Titanic
The Titanic cast had an epic reunion last night, and it was all for a good cause. Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, and Billy Zane joined forces once
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
A Private Dinner With Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet Is Being A...
If "having a private dinner with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet" has been on your bucket list since you saw Titanic, there's hope that your dreams
by
Caitlin Flynn
Entertainment News
People Really Want To Know What Leonardo DiCaprio Is Carrying In ...
Leonardo DiCaprio went for a stroll around New York City on Saturday in seemingly casual weekend attire — cargo shorts, a hat, sunglasses, a sweater
by
Madison Medeiros
Movies
Kate Winslet Wants To Work With Leo Again — But It Might Be A While
Nothing connects two people like freezing-cold water, an epic iceberg, and, oh, starring together in one of the biggest movies of all time. That's exactly
by
Christopher Luu
World News
Leonardo DiCaprio Teams Up With The Mexican President To Save An ...
Leonardo DiCaprio has a new ally in his fight to save the environment: Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. DiCaprio and President Peña Nieto teamed up
by
Lauren Holter
Pop Culture
Everyone Has Feelings About The Rumors That Bella Hadid & Leonard...
Where Bella Hadid goes, rumors follow. Her latest whirlwind European trip included the Cannes Film Festival, with its red carpets and various
by
Christopher Luu
Pop Culture
Leonardo DiCaprio & Nina Agdal Have Called It Quits
All good things must come to an end, so Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal have split. The 41-year-old actor and 24-year-old model had been dating for just
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Zac Efron Instagrams Adorable Tribute To Leonardo DiCaprio
Zac Efron would like the world to know that he has mad respect for the man, the actor, the activist, Leonardo DiCaprio. On Thursday, Efron posted an
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Entertainment
This Grandma Didn't Like Her Husband, So She Replaced Him Wi...
While many of us can’t so much as unfriend our living ex-partners, one grandma found a way to move on. In a brief, yet hilarious post on Reddit, one
by
Marquita Harris
