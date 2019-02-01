One of Hollywood's most exciting relationships is finally getting some closure — or at least, we are. Gisele Bündchen and Leonardo DiCaprio dated between 2000 and 2005, but in the Spring issue cover story for PORTER, Net-A-Porter's magazine, the model is finally explaining what went wrong.
“No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I’d chosen not to look at,” she said of their relationship. “Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes.”
Advertisement
Bündchen is now married to Tom Brady of the New England Patriots after beginning their relationship shortly after her split from the actor.
"It’s so funny. Tom actually loves clothes more than I do," she gushed to the outlet. "Sometimes I’m like, ‘What is all this clothing that is showing up at my house?’ He just loves it. The only time he asks me advice about clothes is when we go to the Met Ball, and he wants to coordinate with what I’m wearing."
As for DiCaprio, he was last linked with model Camila Morrone, whose step-father, Al Pacino, means she's very familiar with Hollywood. However, DiCaprio keeps his lips sealed about his relationships — even, still, the ones that are almost 15 years in the past.
Advertisement