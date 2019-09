Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Are Really Freaking Rich

And together, the two have some pretty pricey properties. The couple's 14,000-square-foot home base , where they live with their two children, is located in Brookline, MA , and cost the couple a cool $4.5 million — a downsizing from their former 18,298-square-foot Brentwood, CA, mansion that they sold to Dr. Dre in 2014 for $40 million. They also own a condo in 70 Vestry , a luxury waterfront Tribeca apartment complex. They originally had a five-bedroom unit in the building, for which they reportedly paid around $20 million , but then upgraded to a more expensive unit one floor above, which they purchased for $29.5 million. Last summer, they sold another NYC condo they shared, at One Madison in the Flatiron neighborhood, raking in $13.95 million . Altogether, Tom and Gisele have an estimated $580 million, which, considering their respective trajectories, is definitely only going up from here.