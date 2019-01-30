Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Are Really Freaking Rich

This Sunday, February 3, the New England Patriots will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl, which means you have five days left to ready your snacks and binge all the teasers for the $5 million commercials to come. A Patriots win would mean another Super Bowl ring on Tom Brady's finger, which would officially make him owner of the most Super Bowl rings of any player in NFL history. And, uh, with those Super Bowl rings have come a lot of money. Add in the earnings of his wife, Gisele Bündchen, who may have the most recognizable face on the planet, and, well, the Brady Bunch are worth a ton. Below, we did the math on just how much.
Advertisement
Brady started with the Patriots in 2000 and has signed many multimillion-dollar contracts in the years since — including a $60 million six-year contract up to 2010, and then a $72 million contract extension that year. He has won four Super Bowl MVP awards, the most ever won by a single NFL player, and in 2016 was ranked at #15 on Forbes's list of highest-paid athletes and #54 on its list of top celebrity earners, notably banking $44 million — $36.1 million from playing football (including a $28 million signing bonus) and $8 million in endorsements with brands such as Under Armour, UGG, Tag Heuer, and Simmons Bedding Company. And in 2017, he partnered with Aston Martin to design a special-edition sports car worth $360,000 apiece.
Brady is also known for his extremely healthy lifestyle, which he has parlayed into a lucrative business of its own. His signature nutrition-and-fitness program is called TB12. In 2017, he wrote The TB12 Method, a book that details his lifestyle and exorbitant diet down to the fruit and seeds. The TB12 website sells a ton of products, too, including a $160 vibrating foam roller and a $200 nutrition manual, which is now sold out. And if you want to sign up for a weekly delivery service of Brady-sanctioned meals, you can. TB12 has a partnership with Purple Carrot that provides three meals a week for $78. But that's not all! TB12 has a sports-therapy center in Foxborough, MA, as well. Celebrity Net Worth lists his total worth at $180 million. And his wife is worth even more.
Advertisement
Gisele Bündchen began modeling in 1997, but it was her walk in Alexander McQueen's 1998 show that first put her on the map. Since then, she has been a runway mainstay for virtually every designer and has graced over 1,200 magazine covers. Early on in her career, Bündchen had a contract with Victoria's Secret worth a reported $25 million, and famously wore a $15 million Fantasy Bra for her VS runway debut in 2000.
Money.com reported that Bündchen was the world's highest-paid model from 2002 to 2017, at which point her annual earnings were eclipsed by Kendall Jenner's. She reportedly made $128,000 a day on her various campaigns in 2014. According to Forbes, Bündchen earned $30.5 million in 2016 alone, in large part thanks to fragrance and beauty deals with Chanel, Carolina Herrera, and Pantene, plus ad campaigns for Arezzo and SkyTV in Brazil. In 2017, she netted $17.5 million, and then $10 million in 2018.
Like her husband, Bündchen can also add author to her résumé. In 2015, her limited-edition hardcover book, Gisele, consisting of photos from her modeling career, was priced at $700 per copy, and all 1,000 editions sold out the day before its release (the proceeds from the book were donated). And in 2018, Bündchen penned a memior, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, which became an instant New York Times bestseller. All in all, Bündchen is valued at a whopping $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
And together, the two have some pretty pricey properties. The couple's 14,000-square-foot home base, where they live with their two children, is located in Brookline, MA, and cost the couple a cool $4.5 million — a downsizing from their former 18,298-square-foot Brentwood, CA, mansion that they sold to Dr. Dre in 2014 for $40 million. They also own a condo in 70 Vestry, a luxury waterfront Tribeca apartment complex. They originally had a five-bedroom unit in the building, for which they reportedly paid around $20 million, but then upgraded to a more expensive unit one floor above, which they purchased for $29.5 million. Last summer, they sold another NYC condo they shared, at One Madison in the Flatiron neighborhood, raking in $13.95 million. Altogether, Tom and Gisele have an estimated $580 million, which, considering their respective trajectories, is definitely only going up from here.
Advertisement