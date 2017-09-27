Leo Is Going To Play A President

Hollywood's favorite playboy is about to get a presidential makeover.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are teaming up once again to take viewers back in time. But instead of transporting fans to the grisly, gang-ridden streets of New York, they'll be heading over to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. to tell the life story of the 26th president of the United States, Teddy Roosevelt.
According to Entertainment Tonight, the Academy Award-winning pair have been trying to get the film off the ground for over a decade but consistently encountered obstacles that ultimately stalled the project.
Despite the difference in build, DiCaprio and Roosevelt share similar physical attributes, from the polished hair to the furrowed brow. It'll be fun to see the leader of the Pussy Posse rocking a bushy 'stashe, too.
But beyond appearance, the two share a passion for nature. During his presidency, Roosevelt allocated substantial funding to protect millions of acres of land across the country and established national parks such as Crater Lake National Park in Oregon, Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota, and Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado. He'll forever be known as the "conservationist president."
For his part, DiCaprio devotes a lot of time and energy into advocating for environmental issues. The actor's foundation recently donated a $20 million grant to over 100 organizations around the globe to support efforts to combat what he called the "existential challenges of climate change."
Roosevelt is still in the early stages, but so far, ET reports that the script will be written by Scott Bloom and that the project has been picked up by Paramount Pictures.
In the past, DiCaprio and Scorsese have worked on The Aviator, Wolf of Wall Street, The Departed, The Gangs of New York, and Shutter Island. They're currently working on a drama, Killers of the Flower Moon.
