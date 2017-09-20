Leonardo DiCaprio has always been vocal about environmental issues, but he also puts his money where his mouth is. This evening the Oscar winner announced that his foundation will donate a $20 million grant to combat climate change, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"We are proud to support the work of over 100 organizations at home and abroad," DiCaprio said during a speech at Yale University. “These grantees are active on the ground, protecting our oceans, forests and endangered species for future generations – and tackling the urgent, existential challenges of climate change.”
"There exist today many proven technologies in renewable energy, clean transportation, and sustainable agriculture, that we can begin to build a brighter future for all of us," he continued. "Our challenge is to find new ways to power our lives, employ millions of people and turn every individual into an advocate for clean air and drinkable water. We must demand that politicians accept climate science and make bold commitments before it is too late."
DiCaprio also discussed his meeting with "then-President elect Trump," during which the actor presented Trump with a comprehensive plan to battle climate change. In August the Trump administration announced that it was withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, a move that will weaken American efforts to combat global warming.
"I still believe that the United States has the potential to lead the world on this issue," DiCaprio said. "We can only hope that the President begins to see it too, before it is too late."
The grants were given to 100 organizations worldwide and they focused on six areas of concern: Climate change; wildlife and landscape conservation; marine life and ocean conservation; innovative solutions; indigenous rights; and the California program.
