Leonardo DiCaprio Actually May Play A Marvel Character, But It's Not Who You Think

He's appeared in pretty much every Marvel project to date — so why doesn't legendary comics writer Stan Lee have his own movie yet?
Well, if Stan Lee's own comments are to be believed, he might be getting his own biopic after all. And it sounds like a certain Titanic alum already has his eye on the role.
Speaking at Wizard World Comic Con in Nashville, Max Anderson, Lee's manager, described a time that a fan rushed over to Lee's car to praise his Marvel works. The fan was none other than Leonardo DiCaprio. The pair were apparently neighbors, and DiCaprio invited Lee and Anderson into his home.
Advertisement
"He's a big Marvel fan. In his house, he has huge posters on the wall, all over, Marvel posters. He's great," Lee said of DiCaprio, according to Comicbook.com.
Lee then revealed that he and DiCaprio have actually discussed the potential biopic. "Doing a movie of my life, with him playing me, and I said, 'Well, I'm not sure you're good-looking enough.' I said, 'We'll test you, see how you look, how it comes out. Don't get too excited, I'll let you know,'" Lee said at the panel, referring to a conversation he'd had with DiCaprio. The author also joked that he was "so tired of giving [DiCaprio] acting lessons."
As Vanity Fair points out, some fans wanted DiCaprio to play the Joker in an upcoming movie about the Batman villain. That probably wouldn't happen — especially considering the fact that the Joker is a DC Comics character, and DiCaprio is apparently a Marvel superfan — but if the biopic is made, he could still join the world of comics-inspired movies.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement