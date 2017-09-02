Could Leonardo DiCaprio Be Our Next Joker?

Warner Bros. announced that they are making a movie telling the origin story of Batman's most infamous nemesis, the Joker. With Martin Scorsese listed amongst the producers, could this mean that Leonardo DiCaprio could be the next Joker?
While the prospect is a compelling one, there is a lot still up in the air. Best not get too excited just yet. The Hollywood Reporter shared that no official offer has been made to Leonardo DiCaprio and, according to their sources, the deal to sign on the legendary Martin Scorsese to produce hasn't been finalized either. Over the course of their careers, both DiCaprio and Scorsese have not been involved with traditional, franchise pictures. Could this be a strategic move on the part of Warner Brothers to draw in more serious filmmakers to continue the success of Wonder Woman?
In the same story by The Hollywood Reporter, their sources say that bringing on Martin Scorsese is Warner Bros. attempt to interest Leonardo DiCaprio in the film. The pair has worked together over two decades to create movies such as Gangs of New York, Shutter Island, The Aviator, The Departed, and The Wolf of Wall Street.
It seems like a promising set up for a gritty, mob boss interpretation of the DC villain, but let's not forget, the role of the Clown Prince of Crime was recently, and memorably, taken on by Jared Leto in last summer's Suicide Squad. He is currently said to be reprising the role for a sequel as well as a spinoff with villainess Harley Quinn. So how will this work? Is there room in the comic book universe for two Jokers to simultaneously exist?
To compete with Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. launched its DC Extended Universe in 2013. This newer label is dedicated to giving Warner Bros. the opportunity to pursue more comic book-based films such as Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman. While concurrently producing intertwined superhero movies, Warner Bros. now also wants to branch off and create stand-alone movies with non-traditional takes on both the heroes and villains with the hopes of attracting actors and filmmakers who have not previously worked on movies in the comic book world.
Will their new strategy work? Will we see Leonardo DiCaprio take on the role of the iconic anti-hero? We'll have to wait and see because, other than the movie being made, no one has made an official announcement yet.
