Twitter Is Dying Over Taylor Swift’s Leonardo DiCaprio Shade

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic.
Taylor Swift's Lover is the emotional, more muted follow-up to Reputation, but that doesn't mean it doesn't still pack some punches. "I Forgot That You Existed" takes brutal shots at an ex who many think is Calvin Harris, while "The Man" is a biting commentary on the double standards women face in comparison to men. On it, Swift names one specific example: Leonardo DiCaprio.
DiCaprio is somewhat notorious for dating a conveyor belt of models in their early 20s, partying with his posse, and generally living his social and romantic life without scrutiny. Swift, however, has had her friendships likened to an elite squad, and early in her career was mocked for the number of men she dates. In "The Man," she sings about how she would have been perceived had she done these things as a man, and it would look a lot like DiCaprio.
"And they would toast to me, oh, let the players play," the lyrics go. "I’d be just like Leo in Saint Tropez."
Saint Tropez, a coastal town in France's Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, is where DiCaprio hosts yearly galas. The specificity of this drag had fans living.
Of course the line also prompted some memes.
At this point, the line has become A Mood, because Swift isn't saying DiCaprio can't live his life the way he does, but that he has the privilege to be able to do it unencumbered. But in "The Man," Swift reclaims the power, and so are her fans.
Lover is out now.
