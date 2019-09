Camila Morrone Makes Rare Comment Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Backlash

On Thursday, Morrone shared a slideshow of images featuring couple Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart with the caption "a love like this." For the uninitiated, some old Hollywood gossip: Bacall met Bogart on their 1944 film To Have and Have Not when she was 19, and he was 45. At the time, Bogart was still married to his third wife, Mayo Methot. But just a year later, Bacall and Bogart were wed in a simple ceremony in Ohio; they stayed together until Bogart died in 1957. Morrone's followers immediately noticed the similarities between Bacall and Bogart's romance and the one between 22-year-old Morrone and her alleged boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, whom she has reportedly been seeing (or at least trying to, underneath his obligatory hoodie and baseball cap) since 2017.