Camila Morrone Makes Rare Comment Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Backlash

Over Instagram stories, actress Camila Morrone fired back at commenters who left "hate" over her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio on her recent social media post.
On Thursday, Morrone shared a slideshow of images featuring couple Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart with the caption "a love like this." For the uninitiated, some old Hollywood gossip: Bacall met Bogart on their 1944 film To Have and Have Not when she was 19, and he was 45. At the time, Bogart was still married to his third wife, Mayo Methot. But just a year later, Bacall and Bogart were wed in a simple ceremony in Ohio; they stayed together until Bogart died in 1957. Morrone's followers immediately noticed the similarities between Bacall and Bogart's romance and the one between 22-year-old Morrone and her alleged boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, whom she has reportedly been seeing (or at least trying to, underneath his obligatory hoodie and baseball cap) since 2017.
"Lol yeah that’s her icon because Lauren liked her men 25 years older, famous and ultra rich just like Camila likes her Leonardo," wrote one commenter.
"Leo only cares about your body," added another.
Another person brought in the fact that Morrone's mother, model Lucila Sola, 43, is dating Al Pacino, who is 79.
"Her mum is dating a 70 year old who is Al Pacino btw... what did you expect? The mother teaches the daughter to date men 20 years older who are ultra rich so that they can live off off them. Her and her mum are talentless and their careers aren’t going anywhere so they have to resort to other options."
In a video posted to her Instagram story, Morrone addressed the nasty comments and negativity head-on.
"I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and my God, people are so mean," the Never Goin' Back star said. "[They're] full of anger with people who they know nothing about. I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interest elsewhere, because living without hatred feels pretty good."
In the words of Taylor Swift: Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.
