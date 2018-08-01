The Dirtiest Movie Of The Year Is About Two Teenage Girls

A.F.: "Completely. It has been the same way with female sexuality. I think the society feels that these things aren’t appropriate. For example, I was just going through approval for a new show that I just directed to get a man’s boner, an erect penis, having a condom put on it. It was like, 'Sure, no problem.' As soon as we wanted to show a vagina in a birthing scene, it required like three extra steps of approval because they had never had one on the network before. And they were, 'Uhh... can we show a vagina?' It was such an unexpected thing for them. We got the approval. I am so proud that we have a full-on shot of a vagina, which I hope makes it into the final cut. It was eye-opening to see how different the standard is for sexuality and women or body humor and women. [Like in this movie] the foul language the girls say, people think they’re trying to just be like the boys, but they aren’t trying to be like the boys — this is how they talk. This is how real girls talk. Some women who see this are like, 'I don’t talk like that.' Okay, that’s not how you are, but that is how I am, and that is how a lot of women that I know are. We just don’t see it on film."