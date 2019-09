Even with all this progress, though, it seems to be mostly women who are engaging with these so-called raunchy characters. It's not clear what percentage of You're The Worst's audience is female (Refinery29 has reached out to the network for comment), but Deadline noted last fall that the show's season 3 premiere brought in "series highs" among female viewers aged 18 to 54. Plus, during Bad Moms' opening weekend, the movie's audience was 82% female , which hints that male viewers might still be hesitant to engage with projects that feature "misbehaving" women. Girls Trip, similarly, opened to a 79% female audience its first weekend in theaters. It would appear that men don't want to see women acting out of stereotypical turn in fare that doesn't please their fragile pop-culture palates.