Semantics aside, a lot of the things Mickey and Alba, along with You're the Worst's Gretchen and Lindsay (Kether Donohue), have done aren't outside the realm of possibility. Most You're the Worst viewers probably haven't done cocaine off their own chest, like Lindsay has, but a lot of them have likely tried drugs. Falling off the side of a yacht is a uniquely Mickey problem, but plenty of us have awkward first-date stories. It might be slightly jarring to see those things on screen, but that's not such a bad thing — and it's not something we should shy away from.