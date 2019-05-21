The Official Cast Of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Is Unreal

Whether you're a fan of his highly-stylized films or not, director Quentin Tarantino certainly knows how to create buzz. He's done so with his upcoming movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Set in the summer of the Manson murders, the film will follow two washed-up stars who try to make it in a Hollywood they no longer recognize. And now, Tarantino has found his Charles Manson: Australian actor Damon Herriman has been cast as the cult leader, whose "family" carried out the murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate, and four others, in 1969.
Advertisement
The horrific crime, however, won't be the main focus of the film: As the title suggests, it will be very much about Hollywood. Tarantino has not only written a film about actors, he's also employed a lot of them. The star-studded cast includes everyone from '90s heartthrobs to Oscar nominees to HBO favorites.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Tarantino movie without some controversy. While this list includes plenty of prolific actors, some have criticized the director for casting almost exclusively white stars. The latest movie trailer gives you a glimpse of all the impressive actors.
Basically, you're going to spend the entirety of this moving going "Oooh, he's in this? I know that guy!" Or, alternatively, you can read our handy guide to Tarantino's upcoming film endeavor and be prepared to see some of your favorite faces on screen. Read ahead to check it out.
Advertisement
3 of 23
Lena Dunham
The Girls actress has joined the cast as a character named "Gypsy," who is reportedly based on Manson follower Catherine "Gypsy" Share.
4 of 23
Luke Perry
The Riverdale actor and Beverly Hills, 90210 icon will portray "Scotty Lancer" in the upcoming film. The name is the same one as the titular character on '60s western series Lancer though it is unclear if Perry will be portraying that role.
5 of 23
Dakota Fanning
According to Deadline, the I Am Sam star will play Squeaky Fromme, the Manson follower who later tried to assassinate President Gerald Ford.
7 of 23
Al Pacino
The Scarface actor has joined the ensemble in an undisclosed role.
Advertisement
10 of 23
Burt Reynolds
The actor will reportedly portray George Spahn, a rancher who owned the property the Manson Family eventually settled on.
Advertisement
15 of 23
Sydney Sweeney
The Handmaid's Tale and Everything Sucks actress has joined the cast in an undisclosed role.
17 of 23
Timothy Olyphant
So far it is unclear who Olyphant will portray in the new movie, but according to Deadline, he is negotiating a lead role that would shoot around his Netflix series The Santa Clarita Diet.
Advertisement
18 of 23
Michael Madsen
The actor will reportedly have a role connected to the western TV series that DiCaprio's character Rick starred on.
22 of 23
Margaret Qualley
The Leftovers star has joined the cast as a character named "Kitty Kat."
Advertisement