The Official Cast Of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Is Unreal

Whether you're a fan of his highly-stylized films or not, director Quentin Tarantino certainly knows how to create buzz. He's done so with his upcoming movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Set in the summer of the Manson murders, the film will follow two washed-up stars who try to make it in a Hollywood they no longer recognize. And now, Tarantino has found his Charles Manson: Australian actor Damon Herriman has been cast as the cult leader, whose "family" carried out the murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate, and four others, in 1969.
The horrific crime, however, won't be the main focus of the film: As the title suggests, it will be very much about Hollywood. Tarantino has not only written a film about actors, he's also employed a lot of them. The star-studded cast includes everyone from '90s heartthrobs to Oscar nominees to HBO favorites.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Tarantino movie without some controversy. While this list includes plenty of prolific actors, some have criticized the director for casting almost exclusively white stars. The latest movie trailer gives you a glimpse of all the impressive actors.
Basically, you're going to spend the entirety of this moving going "Oooh, he's in this? I know that guy!" Or, alternatively, you can read our handy guide to Tarantino's upcoming film endeavor and be prepared to see some of your favorite faces on screen. Read ahead to check it out.
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images..

Leonardo DiCaprio



The Oscar winner will portray Rick Dalton, a former western star who just so happens to live right next door to Valley of the Dolls actress Sharon Tate during the summer just before her murder at the hands of the Manson family.
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images..

Brad Pitt



The Inglorious Basterds alum will portray Cliff Booth, longtime stunt double to DiCaprio's Rick.
Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic..

Lena Dunham



The Girls actress has joined the cast as a character named "Gypsy," who is reportedly based on Manson follower Catherine "Gypsy" Share.
Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic..

Luke Perry



The Riverdale actor and Beverly Hills, 90210 icon will portray "Scotty Lancer" in the upcoming film. The name is the same one as the titular character on '60s western series Lancer though it is unclear if Perry will be portraying that role.
Photo: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images..

Dakota Fanning



According to Deadline, the I Am Sam star will play Squeaky Fromme, the Manson follower who later tried to assassinate President Gerald Ford.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images..

Margot Robbie



The I, Tonya actress was Tarantino's favorite for the role of Sharon Tate, who was tragically murdered when she was eight-and-a-half months pregnant.
Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic..

Al Pacino



The Scarface actor has joined the ensemble in an undisclosed role.
Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage..

James Marsden



The Westworld actor has signed on to the new film in an as-yet-undisclosed role.
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic..

Emile Hirsch



Hirsch was cast as Jay Sebring, the Hollywood hairstylist who was killed alongside Tate in her home.
Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic..

Burt Reynolds



The actor will reportedly portray George Spahn, a rancher who owned the property the Manson Family eventually settled on.
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage..

Clifton Collins Jr.



The second Westworld star on this list has joined the new movie as "Ernesto The Mexican Vaquero." Perhaps his character is a part of Rick's western world?
Photo: Laurent Viteur/WireImage..

Tim Roth



The Reservoir Dogs star will once again re-team with longtime collaborator Tarantino.
Photo: MICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty Images..

Rafal Zawierucha



The Polish actor will portray controversial director, and Sharon Tate's husband, Roman Polanski.
hoto: Randy Brooke/WireImage..

Danny Strong



The Buffy, the Vampire Slayer and Gilmore Girls alum also joined the big project.
Photo: Jesse Grant/WireImage..

Sydney Sweeney



The Handmaid's Tale and Everything Sucks actress has joined the cast in an undisclosed role.
Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images..

Damian Lewis



The Billions actor will play real-life icon Steve McQueen.
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images..

Timothy Olyphant



So far it is unclear who Olyphant will portray in the new movie, but according to Deadline, he is negotiating a lead role that would shoot around his Netflix series The Santa Clarita Diet.
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images..

Michael Madsen



The actor will reportedly have a role connected to the western TV series that DiCaprio's character Rick starred on.
Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage..

Austin Butler



The former Carrie Diaries actor will play Charles "Tex" Watson, a central member of the Manson family.
Photo: Jesse Grant/WireImage..

Rumer Willis



According to The Wrap, Willis will portray British actress Joanna Pettet.
Photo: Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images..

Dreama Walker



The Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23 star will reportedly play actress and singer Connie Stevens.
Photo:Rich Fury/Getty Images..

Margaret Qualley



The Leftovers star has joined the cast as a character named "Kitty Kat."
Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage..

Damon Herriman



The Justified actor will portray cult leader Charles Manson.
