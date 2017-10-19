Big Little Lies meets Desperate Housewives meets a little bit of James Bond sounds like a a surefire recipe for good TV, and Leonardo DiCaprio is on board. Variety reports that the actor's production company, Appian Way Productions, is developing a drama series based on the concept of the Finnish show Black Widows, which tells the story of three wives whose abusive husbands die in an explosion during a boating accident. As the police investigate the murders, the women are pulled into a life of crime.
It's unclear how much this new production will take from the original series, but with Vampire Diaries writer and producer Caroline Dries on board, it's sure to be tense. She's joined by executive producers Mikko Polla and Roope Lehtinen, who were the brains behind the original concept.
This is a first for Appian Way productions, who have never before produced a drama series. You're more likely to know it as the company behind The Revenant and Shutter Island, and the TV show The Right Stuff.
No casting decisions have been announced, but it's safe to say DiCaprio is busy with a number of other projects. According to IMDB, his upcoming movies include Roosevelt, Killers Of The Flower Moon, and The Black Hand.
He's also hard at work outside the industry working to fight climate change. Recently, his foundation announced that they would be donating $20 million to combat the effects of global warming.
"We are proud to support the work of over 100 organizations at home and abroad," he said during a speech at Yale University. "These grantees are active on the ground, protecting our oceans, forests and endangered species for future generations – and tackling the urgent, existential challenges of climate change."
The multi-hyphenate star's calendar is certainly full.
