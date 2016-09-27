Update: 8:15 p.m.: The Will & Grace cast was filming not a reboot but a video about the election just in time for the first presidential debate.
In the skit, Debra Messing and Eric McCormack defend Clinton while Megan Mullally plays an overzealous Trump fanatic and Sean Hayes sits on the fence as an "unemployed, uneducated angry white man," Entertainment Weekly reported. As usual, hilarity ensues.
This story was originally posted on September 27 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.
Former Will & Grace cast members have been posting photos of themselves on what looks like the set of the hit series, which ran from 1998 until 2006.
They met up Saturday at a comedy show hosted by former cast member Megan Mullally and her husband Nick Offerman, as Us Weekly reports. Then, they flooded us with excited social media posts.
"I feel like something BIG is going to happen tomorrow," wrote Debra Messing on Sunday.
I feel like something BIG is going to happen tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/oIy0nCxirb— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 26, 2016
"I used to be able to do this without glasses," Eric McCormack captioned a photo of himself with a script.
I used to be able to do this without glasses... pic.twitter.com/l9ctYCZqH6— Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) September 26, 2016
Mullally shared a shot of herself in the apartment where the show takes place. "I remember this place," she wrote, suggesting that it really could be apartment 9C.
I remember this place. pic.twitter.com/Elwgvx7Sof— Megan Mullally (@MeganOMullally) September 26, 2016
Sean Hayes also looks like he was on set.
Beverly Leslie comes up to here on me. pic.twitter.com/CQRfoKRvJN— Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) September 26, 2016
Ten years after it ended, could the show be taking after Gilmore Girls and giving us a reboot? If Messing's tweet is to be believed, we'll find out today.
