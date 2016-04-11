Here's Your First Look At The New Gilmore Girls Reboot

More and more details about your favorite ladies of Stars Hollow have surfaced. And this time they're pictorial.
Netflix released stills from the set of the upcoming four-part movie reboot of Gilmore Girls, and they've led to a number of conclusions: First of all, it looks like Emily Gilmore has kept her regal attitude; Rory Gilmore looks pretty at home in front of a classroom; Lorelai Gilmore and Luke Danes' relationship still seems like a match made in heaven; and town meetings are still a thing.
Last week we revealed a few spoilers from the reboot, and we also got the exciting news that Melissa McCarthy would be returning as Sookie St. James (at least for a cameo), which nearly rounds out the entire original cast.
Here's your first look at Stars Hollow 2.0.
