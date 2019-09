Melissa McCarthy Is (Finally!) Joining The Gilmore Girls Revival

Here's what she told us a week ago , about the possibility of a return to the show:"It’s not. They didn’t ask. And once this came out, because people were starting to say, ‘Oh, you won't do it. You're too big and busy now.’ I was like, ‘No. No one invited me to the party. I didn't get a single call.’ And then after that, it was kind of, ‘Well, she'd like to do it, you guys can call us.’ I have to call and ask? And now I can’t make it happen. I thought it was the strangest thing. I am really proud of that show. I can’t wait for my kids to see it."But Amy Sherman-Palladino never gave up hope.“We’re here until May 10," she told EW . "I know what the scene is. I’ll pre-light it for her. She can drive up, run in, shoot it, and run out. I can get her in and out in two hours. If she finds that time, I don’t care when it is, we will make it happen.”We all win. We don't care how they got there, we're just glad Lorelai's best friend is back in town.