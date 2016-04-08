Melissa McCarthy Is (Finally!) Joining The Gilmore Girls Revival

After months of saying she was just too busy, or that she was disappointed not to be asked, Sookie St. James is officially returning to Stars Hollow. We knew this photo was a dead giveaway!
Melissa McCarthy stopped by Ellen to confirm the news that fans already knew was true in their hearts.
Here's what she told us a week ago, about the possibility of a return to the show:
"It’s not. They didn’t ask. And once this came out, because people were starting to say, ‘Oh, you won't do it. You're too big and busy now.’ I was like, ‘No. No one invited me to the party. I didn't get a single call.’ And then after that, it was kind of, ‘Well, she'd like to do it, you guys can call us.’ I have to call and ask? And now I can’t make it happen. I thought it was the strangest thing. I am really proud of that show. I can’t wait for my kids to see it."
But Amy Sherman-Palladino never gave up hope.
“We’re here until May 10," she told EW. "I know what the scene is. I’ll pre-light it for her. She can drive up, run in, shoot it, and run out. I can get her in and out in two hours. If she finds that time, I don’t care when it is, we will make it happen.”
We all win. We don't care how they got there, we're just glad Lorelai's best friend is back in town.
