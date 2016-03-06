Melissa McCarthy has already stated that she and Sookie were not officially asked to return to Stars Hollow for the Netflix revival of Gilmore Girls, but a new photo is definitely going to have people wondering if this is still the case.
On Saturday night, Yanic Truesdale (a.k.a. Michel) posted a photo with McCarthy, who had joined him for dinner.
"Scotch, great meal and catching up with my old friend @melissamccarthy," he captioned the pic. "Can't ask for more!"
But before any fans get too excited at the prospect of McCarthy making an appearance in any of the four 90-minute episodes of the show, definitely read the final line of his caption: “Don’t read anything into it, guys."
No one is calling Truesdale a liar, but as Hello Giggles points out, this reunion dinner does happen at an interesting time. The show is currently filming and McCarthy has been in town, as she made clear in a sunny photo on her own Instagram a few days before.
Not to mention, Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has said she wants McCarthy back on the show, even for a cameo, but understands it's not easy.
“She’s really f—ing busy,” Sherman-Palladino told TVLine. “But the thing I have said [to her team] is, ‘Look, if Melissa is available and has an afternoon free, I’ll write her a scene. Melissa was one of us. If she has a spare moment to run over [to the set] — even if for just a cameo — we would be totally game. And if it’s a last-minute thing, I would write her in and we would figure it out. That’s the way we left it.”
A dinner with a former castmate could turn into a cameo, right?
