Not to mention, Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has said she wants McCarthy back on the show, even for a cameo, but understands it's not easy.“She’s really f—ing busy,” Sherman-Palladino told TVLine . “But the thing I have said [to her team] is, ‘Look, if Melissa is available and has an afternoon free, I’ll write her a scene. Melissa was one of us. If she has a spare moment to run over [to the set] — even if for just a cameo — we would be totally game. And if it’s a last-minute thing, I would write her in and we would figure it out. That’s the way we left it.”A dinner with a former castmate could turn into a cameo, right?