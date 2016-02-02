Update: Melissa McCarthy has revealed why she will not be appearing in the Gilmore Girls reboot.
Earlier today, the creator of the show, Amy Sherman-Palladino, told TVLine that McCarthy, who played Sookie St. James, would not be appearing due to scheduling conflicts, despite great effort on both sides.
McCarthy says that is totally untrue. Her tweet responding to the reports shocked fans. "Thanks for the invite, but sadly no one asked me or Sookie to come back to Stars Hollow. Wish them all the best!!" she wrote.
Thanks for the invite, but sadly no one asked me or Sookie to come back to Stars Hollow. Wish them all the best!! https://t.co/II2Atug4wx— Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) February 2, 2016
What a bummer. Maybe they can whip something up really quick? Everyone's hopes are up now.
Sookie St. James is an iconic community member of Gilmore Girls' Stars Hollow. She's Lorelai's best friend, part of Rory's support squad, and one of the best, most neurotic chefs in the town. But one thing she's not is confirmed to appear in the series revival later this year.
Melissa McCarthy portrayed the beloved Sookie, and, as everyone knows, she's been up to a lot since Gilmore Girls wrapped in May of 2007. From Spy to The Boss to Ghostbusters, the actress has been juggling a pretty chaotic schedule, leaving little time for her to visit the GG set.
The show's creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino is well aware of this, and told TVLine just how hard they're trying to coordinate a guest appearance on the show from McCarthy.
“She’s really f—ing busy,” Sherman-Palladino told the site. “But the thing I have said [to her team] is, ‘Look, if Melissa is available and has an afternoon free, I’ll write her a scene. Melissa was one of us. If she has a spare moment to run over [to the set] — even if for just a cameo — we would be totally game. And if it’s a last-minute thing, I would write her in and we would figure it out. That’s the way we left it.”
Fans know how important, and hilarious, Sookie was in the series, and Sherman-Palladino isn't trying to let anyone down. But at this point, it seems to be out of her control.
"It was a character we knew we could not count on in terms of story, because [Melissa] just simply wouldn’t have that sort of time to carve out for us,” Sherman-Palladino went on. “It simply would’ve been impossible. Planning around her crazypants schedule and her movies and her this and her that and Ghostbusters... I would just be sobbing in a corner for six months. That would be my whole life. But if her people called me up and said she’s free on these particular days or would love to drop by and just be in one scene, we would put her right in.”
So, basically: Don't lose hope. We've got our fingers crossed for a Sookie cameo or two.
