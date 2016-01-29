Get ready to return to Stars Hollow. Officially.
Netflix announced on Friday that Gilmore Girls is, indeed, returning. The streaming service tweeted the news with a special reference for fans:
OY with the poodles, already! See you on set, Amy Sherman-Palladino, @thelaurengraham @alexisbledel. #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/kM36J1JVgV— Netflix US (@netflix) January 29, 2016
Netflix has confirmed that stars Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Scott Patterson, and Kelly Bishop are all set to return — meaning you will definitely see Lorelai, Rory, Luke, and Emily in action. Also back? Keiko Agena as Lane, Rory's best friend; and Sean Gunn as Kirk, town weirdo/jack-of-all trades. Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are writing and directing. Though Netflix did not confirm the title, TVLine reports that the show is "tenatatively titled" Gilmore Girls: Seasons.
News of a potential revival first broke back in October. Though there were a number of signs that it was indeed a go, Netflix had not confirmed the reports.
When news first emerged, Graham coyly tweeted: "DUDES. I can't confirm this. But I also can't deny this..." She doesn't have to conceal her excitement anymore:
I CAN NOW CONFIRM: it's time for me, and this jacket I stole in 2007, to return to work.@netflix #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/tBb07J9oO1— Lauren Graham (@thelaurengraham) January 29, 2016
According to TVLine, the revival starts filming February 2.
