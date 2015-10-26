Update: TVLine has obtained more information from sources close to the Gilmore Girls revival, and we now know what the four new installments — each of which will be a 90-minute mini-movie — will look like. "Each episode will represent a different season over the course of one calendar year. In other words, there will be a fall chapter, a winter chapter, a spring chapter, and a summer chapter," the site reports.
So, just like the theme song says, "Winter, spring, summer, or fall, all you have to do is call..." Gilmore Girls really will be there this time. Well, fans' fingers still remain firmly crossed, as TVLine also reports that, "Reps for Netflix and Warner Bros. have yet to comment on the approaching Gilmore renaissance."
Oy with the poodles already, Netflix and Warner Bros. Just give us the Gilmore goods.
Updated at 11 a.m. on October 20: Lauren Graham tweeted a response to the news of a possible Gilmore Girls' limited-series revival at Netflix. "DUDES. I can't confirm this. But I also can't deny this..." the actress wrote last night. Squee!!!!
This post was originally published on October 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Have you been out on the road, feelin' lonely and so cold? All you've got to do is call Netflix, apparently, and they'll be there, on the next plane. Ever since Gilmore Girls went off the air in 2007, there's been a Stars Hollow-sized hole in our hearts. A hole that can only be filled by the return of Lorelai (Lauren Graham), Rory (Alexis Bledel), and Emily (Kelly Bishop).
Interest in the beloved series has only surged even more in the past few years thanks to its being available to stream on Netflix, The Gilmore Guys podcast, and the recent Gilmore Girls reunion at this year's ATX Television Festival in Austin. Scott Patterson, who played Lorelai's on-and-off love interest and surly diner owner Luke on the show, gave fans false hope when he said that he would be up for a reunion on The Gilmore Guys podcast, which the media used to create clickbait headlines saying that something was definitely in the works. Sadly, that wasn't the case. Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino was also cagey about any sort of revival being in the works when she was asked at ATX in June.
Except now it turns out that there may have been some truth to Patterson's words, and that Sherman-Palladino may have been prevaricating so as to avoid giving anyone false hope. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Netflix is in negotiations to revive the beloved series with Sherman-Palladino and original stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, as mother-daughter pairing Lorelai and Rory Gilmore."
(That sound you hear is us commissioning Hep Alien to play Handel's "Hallelujah" chorus — a punk version, of course.)
"According to multiple sources, Netflix is looking to approach the revival as four, 90-minute movies as opposed to a 10-episode series. The Warner Bros. dramedy, which launched in 2000, has been a strong performer for the streaming service," THR continues.
(That next sound is us screaming to our mothers on the phone.)
There are a few downsides to the return of Gilmore Girls. Now that Melissa McCarthy is a huge Hollywood star, she probably won't be able to return to play Sookie St. James. Also, actor Edward Herrmann, who played patriarch Richard Gilmore, passed away last year. His presence will certainly be missed.
Refinery29 reached out to Netflix for comment, and a representative replied, "We are not commenting."
VERY CAGEY, NETFLIX.
Whatever. This is the most promising sign of an actual Gilmore Girls revival that us fans have gotten in years, so we'll take it all the way to Doose's Market, and we'll buy a plum to eat with Miss Patty (Liz Torres) — apparently they're better than sex.
