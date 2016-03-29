

I'm interested in your process. What usually comes first? The character? The plot? A specific scene or joke?

"I had a very strange thing when I first had her pop into my head. It was immediate. I was like, Yep, I know what she looks like. She's a redhead. She wears turtlenecks. French-tipped nails. I know how she stands, how she uses her hands, how she runs a business. It was literally like someone put a port in my head. It was really fun to play her at Groundlings because I was doing a seminar on how to make money and using people in the audience. All these years, I couldn't let her go. It’s fun to play someone who kicks in a door and takes no prisoners, because it's not how I live my life. My kids control me. I have no power at home."



There's a scene when Kristen Bell has to stand there while Michelle insults her date-night outfit, then fondles her saggy chest.

"I don't know if anyone's had a boob fight [on screen before]. I can't think of one, but if there's been a boob fight, it's been like, slap-and-tickle pillow fights at sororities. To me, that's the kind of thing that at, like, 14 you learn is inappropriate. But Michelle never had friends. Twenty years later, she’s having weird teenage stuff happen. It was like, ‘I guess you help your friends with their boobs.’”



Michelle's comeback plan after prison involves building a brownie empire with school girls. How many brownies were harmed in the making of this film?

"So many. They were real brownies, and I ate a lot of them. Our prop guys, Tim and Jim, who work on Mike and Molly, are amazing. And Tim's wife is a bionic chef. So he was always like, ‘They're all fresh.’ And I was like, 'Knock it off, Tim! How about you bring in a boatload of stale, crappy brownies? That's what I need from you.' We're not even rolling, and I was like, glug, glug. I was just staying in character."



Where on your bucket list did having Kathy Bates call you a cocksucker, shit stain, and fuck-face fall? I'm guessing near the top.

"Pretty high up. The fact that this is my second movie with Kathy Bates is amazing. My fear is, I am in a fever dream and I'm going to wake up and be like, 'I'm an actress and I know Kathy Bates!' And they'll be like, ‘You've been out for seven years.’ Having her do that long run of profanity was mind-blowing. I can't remember if we gave her 'shit stain,' by the way. I want to say that one came straight from the source."



