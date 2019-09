Sure, Melissa McCarthy writes, produces, and stars in blockbuster comedies, but what the Oscar nominee really wants to do is...dance. Lucky for her, a perk of being a triple threat at the top of Hollywood's A list is that she can make her dream come true with a few phone calls, a couple weeks in a practice studio, and one giant phoenix rigged with pyrotechnics.In one of the first scenes in The Boss, her new movie out April 8, McCarthy's character, Michelle Darnell, floats down onto an arena stage on the back of just such a firebird. Then she raps a verse from “All I Do Is Win,” accompanied by T-Pain, while busting some sick moves.“I felt so old and white, but it was also like, ‘Finally, this makes sense. This was what I thought I'd be doing with my life,’” McCarthy told us during a recent chat in Los Angeles. “That's one dream off my bucket list. I love to dance. I love it. Going to dance rehearsals for two weeks was the coolest. I can't tell you how often I said [to people], ‘I gotta go, guys. I've got dance rehearsal.’ And they’d be like, ‘You're not going for another hour.’ I was like, ‘I know, but I got to say it. Because in two weeks, I won't be able to say it again.’”Making a stadium full of extras put their hands in the air and stay there — up and down, up and down — was just the start of awesome for McCarthy. The comedy, which McCarthy wrote with her husband Ben Falcone (who also directs), offered her a chance to flesh out one of her favorite characters from her Groundlings days: Michelle Darnell, the brash, ambitious, cocky, unfiltered titan of industry-turned-motivational speaker who does six months for insider trading, then moves in with her single-mom colleague (Kristen Bell). It's a tale of business, betrayal, branding, brownies...“And boobs,” McCarthy said. “Poor Kristen, I was all up in there fondling her parts.”Never a dull moment when you sit down with this Emmy-winning leading lady."Ha! No, because it was [conceived] pre-leaning in. Michelle Darnell was born to me 15, 16 years ago at the Groundlings. Not that I don’t love those women that are [leaning in], because we do not have to apologize for being successful and smart and all of those things. I love showing that [kind of] woman in the movie. I also love showing that there's no fault in needing people. No one wanted Michelle. She built up this wall. She was capable, smart, and did everything she wanted. Then when that all falls apart, when she goes to jail, she’s like, ‘What do I have left?’ If power and money go, you need people. People need people. So really, it's a movie about Barbra Streisand. My next one is all about ' Evergreen .' Gonna continue the Streisand theme.”