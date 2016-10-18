Skip navigation!
Carrie Bell
Movies
Gal Gadot: "If I Want Something, I Can Get It Myself"
Carrie Bell
Oct 18, 2016
Movies
Kate Mara Tells Us Why Getting Older Isn't A "Big Deal"
Carrie Bell
Aug 31, 2016
Blockbust-HER
Ben-Hur
's Nazanin Boniadi Tells R29: "This Is A Great Time To Be A Woman...
Carrie Bell
Aug 17, 2016
Movies
Zoe Saldana Tells R29 About Raising Her Children In A Corrupt Sys...
As the female lead in three wildly successful action- and special-effects-heavy franchises (Avatar, Guardians Of The Galaxy, and the rebooted Star Trek
by
Carrie Bell
Movies
Leslie Jones & Kate McKinnon Tell Us About "Good Ghosts" & The "D...
At this point, after a whirlwind press tour that hit three cities in two time zones in four days, and included a splashy Hollywood premiere, the ladies of
by
Carrie Bell
Movies
Young Mutant Power:
X-Men: Apocalypse
's Alexandra Shipp ...
It's not easy to stand out in the X-Men universe. The movies are jam-packed with super-powered mutant characters, some of whom are so beloved that many
by
Carrie Bell
Movies
Jodie Foster Talks Her Anti-Wall Street Movie (That's Not About B...
Jodie Foster hopes she did not make a political movie. “I certainly wasn’t trying to make a political statement. Because those films just don't do it
by
Carrie Bell
Movies
Melissa McCarthy Gets Real With Us About
The Boss
, Butts...
Sure, Melissa McCarthy writes, produces, and stars in blockbuster comedies, but what the Oscar nominee really wants to do is...dance. Lucky for her, a
by
Carrie Bell
Movies
Nominees Sounded Off On Diversity & More At The Oscars Luncheon
Before the envelopes are opened, before Oscar statuettes are handed out, and before the 88th Academy Awards ceremony on Feb. 28 designates winners and
by
Carrie Bell
editors picks
"I Am Zero To Bitch" & Other Delightful Revelations From Lily James
It is basically a rite of passage for an English actress worth her salt to don a corset and tackle a period piece. And the best of the best — Keira
by
Carrie Bell
Travel
The BEST Destination Dates From 20 Seasons Of
The Bachelor
Sure, they’re supposed to be there to find true love and land a husband. Those are, after all, the much ballyhooed “right reasons” for signing up
by
Carrie Bell
TV Shows
Scream Queens
Premiere: How Would You Like To Die, Emma ...
What a difference a day makes. It may have felt like the Emmys red carpet took place in the ninth circle of hell, thanks to record high temperatures
by
Carrie Bell
TV Shows
Mindy Kaling Talks Playing Pregnant, Guarding Her Friends' Secret...
Actress, screenwriter, producer, author, the voice of Disgust, expert tweeter, and Umami Burger guest entrée designer. Mindy Kaling is all-powerful. She
by
Carrie Bell
