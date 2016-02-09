Nominees Sounded Off On Diversity & More At The Oscars Luncheon





The Serious



Significantly fewer folks dropped by the press conference-style proceedings than in years past. Perhaps witnessing a gaggle of protestors and bulked up security on the way into the hotel made them less eager to face the press and answer questions about boycotting this year's ceremony. But for those who did pop in, here's what they had to say about #OscarsSoWhite.



“There is a universal law of existence: Adapt or cease to exist. So I think adaptation is necessary. I remember I spoke with [Creed director] Ryan Coogler when this [i.e. all-white nominees] happened and I said, 'How do you want to handle this? Because I feel like you are responsible for me being here. If you want me to go, I'll go. If you don't, I won't. He said, ‘Just go there and represent the film.’ Michael B. Jordan should have been given a lot more respect and a nomination. Eventually, all talent will rise to the top after a paradigm shift. I really do owe everything to these two young guys [Coogler and Jordan] so I would have boycotted if they asked,” — Sylvester Stallone (Creed), on whether or not he should boycott.



“It is there in the back of your mind. Casting is story-driven, but if there is a positive to have come out of this, it is that it has alerted everybody to the problem. It is really interesting to me how television responded way earlier than I think cinema has in all countries in terms of diversity.... Films are story-driven and if the story warrants it, there should be diversity of all kinds,” — George Miller (director, Mad Max: Fury Road), on the need for greater diversity in film.



“I would never pretend to presume that the film would have any sort of huge effect on [the trans community], but what I hope we’re doing is continuing the conversation. It is extraordinary to us that transgender issues have come into the media in the past year or two, but what is dumbfounding is it is almost 100 years since Lillian’s story. Everyone goes, ‘Change is happening.’ But what is staggering to me is how long it has taken and how much of a distance is left to go. I hope [the film] continues the discussion,” — Eddie Redmayne (The Danish Girl), who plays Lili Elbe (a transgender woman who lived in 1920s Denmark), on trans awareness.