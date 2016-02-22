Whether we like it or not, films play an essential role in how we see the world and how the world sees us. And these shortcomings aren't just about who gets invited into Hollywood's most prestigious club. When I swipe through Netflix in search of a great film to watch on a Saturday night, I can’t help but notice that so many of the really good ones — the tearjerkers, the dramas, the comedies, the ones with the most memorable characters — are led by white actors. While there may be something cathartic about lashing out at the Academy, it's Hollywood as a whole that's to blame. We need better stories. We need characters who are layered and complicated. We need producers and writers who hail from a variety of different backgrounds.